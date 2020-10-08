The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 511,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,874. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.