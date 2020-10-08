The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.15. 463,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,874. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.