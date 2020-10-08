The Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.46). 170,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 141,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a market cap of $601.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

