The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 decreased their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $167.52. 542,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,861,307. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

