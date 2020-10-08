Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.16. The company had a trading volume of 59,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

