TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,072. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $1,059,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,962 shares of company stock valued at $23,491,759. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 15.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 45.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

