Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 3.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,847 shares of company stock worth $23,184,760. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,104. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

