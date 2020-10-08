Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up 2.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 321,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 50,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,373. The firm has a market cap of $595.42 million, a P/E ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

