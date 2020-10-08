Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New $1.50 Price Target at CIBC

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Get Tamarack-Valley-Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.