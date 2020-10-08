Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE SNV traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.