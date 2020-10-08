Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.35 and last traded at $77.15. 374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.