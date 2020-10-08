SWATCH GRP AG/ADR’s (SWGAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

