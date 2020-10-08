Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRO. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.60. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,402,925 shares of company stock worth $14,186,676. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.