Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.40.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 2,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,725. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

