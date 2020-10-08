Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) recently:

10/5/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/29/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of SHO remained flat at $$8.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 142,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after buying an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,050,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,214,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,125 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

