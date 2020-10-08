SUN Market Cap Tops $24.23 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One SUN token can now be bought for about $14.44 or 0.00132918 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market cap of $24.23 million and $105.47 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00252715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.01530381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00156497 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

