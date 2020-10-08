Strong (STRONG) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 63% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Strong has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $2.84 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for $68.65 or 0.00628685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00252472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00087162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.01524008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00155295 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,986 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

