Stratis (STRAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Stratis has a total market cap of $41.02 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003767 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004839 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000553 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,986,534 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Coinrail, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

