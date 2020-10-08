Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at CIBC

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.
SRMLF stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
Storm Resources Company Profile
