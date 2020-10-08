Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at CIBC

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

SRMLF stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

