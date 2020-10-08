Stellar Price Hits $0.0732 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges including CEX.IO, Koineks, Upbit and OTCBTC. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $130.87 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00252715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.01530381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00156497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009328 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,711 coins and its circulating supply is 20,771,735,912 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Kuna, Bitbns, Koinex, Huobi, Exmo, Gate.io, Koineks, CoinEgg, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, BitMart, Upbit, Stronghold, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RippleFox, CryptoMarket, Kryptono, Kraken, Indodax, Ovis, Exrates, Stellarport, Poloniex, BCEX, ZB.COM, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Liquid, GOPAX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

