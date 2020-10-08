Steem Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bithumb, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. Steem has a market cap of $61.78 million and $3.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,896.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.02157450 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00537963 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 406,003,872 coins and its circulating supply is 389,029,778 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, RuDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

