Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.86 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Gate.io and Binance. Status has a total market cap of $85.86 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00086860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.01522648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156769 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Koinex, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, Liqui, Poloniex, Upbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, TOPBTC, Neraex, ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, HitBTC, BigONE, Tidex, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, Gate.io, Ovis, Bancor Network, Huobi, IDCM, OKEx, DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

