Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04). Approximately 255,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 215,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.90, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

About Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

