Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Trading Up 6.2%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 1,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 40,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

About Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

