SPINDLE Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $411,519.95 and approximately $36.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,901.75 or 1.00047858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00612374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.01004039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00106009 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

