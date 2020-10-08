Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TOY. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.44.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,948. The company has a market cap of $923.16 million and a PE ratio of 94.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$9.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.22.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.0016874 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.