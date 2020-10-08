SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Stock Price Down 1.3%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 48,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 189,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

