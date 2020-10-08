SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Position Reduced by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,046.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 439,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 400,921 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $5,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

