SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $74.57. Approximately 403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

