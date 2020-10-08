SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,686 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,163,000 after purchasing an additional 536,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,578,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 479,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 2,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,045. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18.

