SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Cut by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,973 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,022,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after acquiring an additional 676,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,234,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.