SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.33 and last traded at $43.37. 6,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 50,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,180,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter.

