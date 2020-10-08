SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 440,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 759,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000.

