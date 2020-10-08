SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 128,151 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 91,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

