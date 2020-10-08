SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Trading Down 1%

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.96 and last traded at $83.96. 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.57% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.