SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.45 and last traded at $61.45. Approximately 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000.

