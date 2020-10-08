SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. 57,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,141. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

