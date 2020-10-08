S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lowered by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $4,026,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 67.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.62.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.84. 14,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

