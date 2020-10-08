Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE:SO opened at $57.80 on Monday. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Southern by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Southern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 48,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Southern by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

