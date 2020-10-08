Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,333,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 759,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,004,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

