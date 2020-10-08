Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,115,000 after buying an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

