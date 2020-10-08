Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

