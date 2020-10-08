Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $220.78. 27,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,048. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.