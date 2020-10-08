Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $365.30. The company had a trading volume of 91,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $364.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

