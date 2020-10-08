Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $654,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $284.68. 88,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

