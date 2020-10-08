Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.27. The stock had a trading volume of 126,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,828. The company has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

