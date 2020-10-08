Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,249 shares of company stock worth $163,613,631 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.