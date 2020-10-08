Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 142,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

