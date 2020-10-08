Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.10. 119,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,452. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.