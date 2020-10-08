Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 10,459 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,773. The company has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

